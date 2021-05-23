Left Menu

TAFE offers 16,500 tractors under free rental scheme

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:00 IST
TAFE offers 16,500 tractors under free rental scheme
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has offered 16,500 tractors under a free rental scheme for farmers in Tamil Nadu who own agricultural land of two acres or less, as part of its contribution towards COVID-19 relief measures.

The scheme was aimed at benefitting about 50,000 farmers and will cover about 1.20 lakh acres of agricultural land TAFE would offer its 16,500 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors to small farmers owning two acres or less, a company statement said on Sunday.

The scheme was in addition to the earlier contribution of oxygen contributors, procurement of oxygen cylinders and support to mass immunisation programmes, TAFE said.

''The total outlay towards all of TAFE's contributions towards the COVID-19 relief is Rs 15 crore'', the city-based company said in a statement here.

''With the support of the Tamil Nadu government, TAFE is happy to offer free-of-cost rental services to the small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu.

TAFE will offer its Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors, along with farm implements, to support the small and marginal farmers,'' company Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan said.

''We thank Chief Minister (M K Stalin) for his focus on farmer welfare and agriculture minister (M R K Panneerselvam) for their support towards the free tractor rental scheme'', she added.

TAFE said farmers have to use the Tamil Nadu's government's 'Uzhavan' (farmer) mobile application or call the toll free helpline 1800-4200-100 to avail the service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021