COVID-19: Food delivery persons in Bengaluru demand relief package from govt, as frontline workers

Food delivery union in Karnataka has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urging him to announce a relief package for delivery partners, which will give them security and also help provide for their families in case of their deaths.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-05-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 18:17 IST
Srinavas, a delivery person in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Food delivery union in Karnataka has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urging him to announce a relief package for delivery partners, which will give them security and also help provide for their families in case of their deaths. Despite working tirelessly day in and day out to deliver food to people unable to leave their houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food delivery persons in Bengaluru say the government does not recognise them as frontline workers.

The United Food Delivery Partners Union has also written to companies employing delivery persons. According to Srinavas, a delivery person, the union has also demanded for free treatment for them and their families if they get infected as they are delivering food and medicines day and night and to needy people.

"I was working in a company in Jayanagar for nine years but due to the pandemic, I lost the job. That is the reason I have to fulfil the commitments of my current job even if the situation is risky," said Shobha, a delivery person at Zomato. Another delivery person, Surendra Babu, said that although his company sends messages to maintain social distancing they have not been given anything for security.

"We don't have any objection to what the government has done for others, but we are working as COVID-19 warriors by delivering food day and night despite the high pandemic risk. The government still hasn't announced anything for our safety. The company we work for send message to maintain social distancing and sanitize properly but for our safety, nothing has been given from the company," Babu said. Karnataka is currently battling a dangerous wave of COVID-19 cases, with over 31,183 new cases reported on Saturday. As many as 61,766 recoveries and 451 deaths were also reported.

As many as 23,98,925 positive cases have been reported in the state so far, including 18,91,042 recoveries, 24,658 deaths and 4,83,204 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

