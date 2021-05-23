Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 18:44 IST
12 opposition parties extend support to SKM protest call on May 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twelve major opposition parties have extended their support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to observe countrywide protest on May 26, marking six months of the farmers protest at Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws.

The joint statement has been signed by Sonia Gandhi (Congress), H D Deve Gowda (JD-S), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray (SS), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Farooq Abdullah (JKPA), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejaswi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M). "On May 12, we had jointly written to Prime Minister Modi saying the following: Repeal farm laws to protect lakhs of our annadatas becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people".

"We demand the immediate repeal of the farm laws and the legal entitlement to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of C2+50 per cent as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission," the joint statement said.

It also said that the Central Government must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with the SKM on these lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

