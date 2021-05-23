Left Menu

No sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to have sanctions lifted -U.S.'s Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 18:57 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it needs to do to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions lifted.

"Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven't yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do. That's the test and we don't yet have an answer," Blinken told ABC News' "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" program.

