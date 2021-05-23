Left Menu

Andhra reports 18,767 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths

As many as 18,767 new COVID-19 cases and 20,109 recoveries were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:10 IST
Andhra reports 18,767 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 18,767 new COVID-19 cases and 20,109 recoveries were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday. With these new cases, the cumulative count of infections has soared to 15,80,827.

The state witnessed 104 COVID related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 10,126. A total of 91,629 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,09,237 active in the state.

Of the 104 deaths, 15 were reported in Chittoor, 13 in West Godavari district, 11 in Vizianagaram, nine in Visakhapatnam, eight each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool districts, seven in Srikakulam district, six in Nellore district, and three in Kadapa district. With the state currently facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to suspend the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to private hospitals as they are allegedly charging exorbitant prices per vial.

In the letter, Reddy had said that the control over vaccines should be with the central and state governments and the availability of vaccines at both public and private hospitals would be a good idea only if there was a surplus availability of vaccines wherein anyone can choose any mode as per his or her choice and financial capability. "In today's situation where supply is very limited, providing this option to private hospitals wherein they charge an exorbitant price is socially unacceptable and administratively difficult to monitor," he wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021