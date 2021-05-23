Left Menu

IMD predicts light rains in parts of North, South Goa

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers at isolated places over North and South Goa districts.

A visual representation of clouds formation over Goa. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers at isolated places over North and South Goa districts. According to the national weather forecasting agency, the predicted weather is likely to occur during the next three hours.

"Rainfall is very likely to be accompanied with thunder/lightning. At 6.05 pm, thunderstorm clouds are developing over the talukas of Sattari, Dharbondara and Sanguem," the IMD said. Alerting about the weather conditions, the weather agency urged people to avoid venturing into open areas/fields, finding shelter under trees or other tall structures while lightning is taking place.

As per daily weather report, squally weather with strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 km per hour gusting to 60 km per hour is likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea from May 23 to May 27. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas during the said period.

Recently, cyclone Tauktae caused immense damage to Goa and several other states.As per the Goa authorities, the coastal state witnessed power cuts, major and minor damages to houses, and more than 500 trees were uprooted under the impact of Tauktae.According to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the state suffered a loss of about Rs 140 crores. (ANI)

