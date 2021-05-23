Left Menu

Odisha makes adequate arrangements to deal with Cyclone Yaas

In view of the warnings of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall on May 26, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena reviewed the preparedness in coastal districts of the state on Sunday and said adequate arrangements have been put in place.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:53 IST
Odisha makes adequate arrangements to deal with Cyclone Yaas
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena speaking to ANI on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the warnings of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall on May 26, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena reviewed the preparedness in coastal districts of the state on Sunday and said adequate arrangements have been put in place. "I reviewed preparedness in crucial districts, including Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak. Adequate arrangements in terms of evacuation, infrastructure, shelters, and drinking water, have been made," Jena said while speaking to ANI.

All COVID hospitals in the state have been given alternative power backups to ensure undisturbed treatment of the patients. "We are keeping robust plan for post-cyclone restoration of electricity and telecom towers if required. All COVID hospitals have been given alternate power backups. Adequate medicines and consumables have been stored at least for seven days," Jena added.

The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Sunday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the wind speed of the cyclone to be around 155-165 km per hour, gusting to 185 km per hour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021