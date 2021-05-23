Left Menu

Food delivery services resume in Hyderabad with limited staff

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, food delivery services by Zomato and Swiggy resumed in Hyderabad on Sunday with 30 per cent of their total delivery executive staff, after the Director-General of Police (DGP) instructed the Commissioners of Police to address grievances and ensure smooth delivery of essentials.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:27 IST
Food delivery services resume in Hyderabad with limited staff
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, food delivery services by Zomato and Swiggy resumed in Hyderabad on Sunday with 30 per cent of their total delivery executive staff, after the Director-General of Police (DGP) instructed the Commissioners of Police to address grievances and ensure smooth delivery of essentials. After the lockdown was announced earlier this month, several delivery executives were stopped by the police at various check posts in the city. Police also imposed hefty fines on them.

An official spokesperson of Zomato, while speaking to ANI over the phone, said that they had been given permission to operate after communication with Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy. "After having a word with the DGP on Saturday, we have been given permission from the state government to continue with our services even with the lockdown in place. Delivery services have been resumed from today with only 30 per cent of all delivery executives on field as per DGP's instructions," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson of Swiggy, another popular food delivery app, said that they would be operational with limited options for food and other essential deliveries on the basis of directives by the DGP. The Telangana government had announced a state-wide lockdown from May 12 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. On May 18, the lockdown was extended till May 30. The state government has permitted all activities between 6 am to 10 am every day.

As many as 18,767 new COVID-19 cases and 20,109 recoveries were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state has mounted to 15,80,827.

With 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has reached 10,126. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021