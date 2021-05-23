AAP extends support to farmers' nationwide protest call on May 26
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday extended its support to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha call to observe a countrywide protest on May 26 to mark completion of six months of its movement against the Centre's three farm laws, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.
Farmers from various parts of the country are protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws, alleging that the legislations will not benefit them.
''Aam Aadmi Party extends support to call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha to observe a countrywide protest on May 26 marking completion of six months of their aandolan. We urge the Centre to immediately resume talks with farmers and accede to their demands. AAP stands firmly with the farmers,'' party spokesperson Chadha said in a tweet.
Twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP and DMK have also extended their support to the protest call.
