Left Menu

Work on DRDO's 500-bed COVID hospital in Jammu nearing completion: Official

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:46 IST
Work on DRDO's 500-bed COVID hospital in Jammu nearing completion: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The work on a 500-bed Covid hospital being constructed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here is nearing completion, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

The information was given during a visit of Jammu's divisional commissioner Raghav Langer to the site at Bhagwati Nagar where he held a meeting with the concerned officers to review the status of the work, he said.

The spokesperson said Langer reviewed in detail various important works which need to be in place for the hospital's operationalisation including the status of civil work, water and power supply, blacktopping of roads, sewerage system, internet connectivity and manpower.

The hospital is likely to be ready for commissioning within the fixed timeline (May 25), he said.

''All major works have been completed, while some allied works are in full swing,'' DRDO officials informed during the meeting.

They also informed Langer that the liquid medical oxygen plant at the hospital would be installed within days and the testing of oxygen flow would be conducted on May 28.

As far as the deployment of manpower is concerned, the meeting was informed that some healthcare professionals and paramedics would be provided by the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, while advertisements have been issued for the engagement of more doctors, lab technicians, paramedical staff and nurses, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021