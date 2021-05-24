Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi, Dr Harsh Vardhan for approval of oxygen plants in 8 Odisha districts

Minister of Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for sanctioning PSA oxygen plants in eight districts of Odisha through the PM Cares fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 08:26 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi, Dr Harsh Vardhan for approval of oxygen plants in 8 Odisha districts
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for sanctioning PSA oxygen plants in eight districts of Odisha through the PM Cares fund. "Thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Union Health Min. @drharshvardhan ji for the approval to establish PSA oxygen generation plants in another 8 districts of Odisha through the #PMCaresFund," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

He said that these plants are to be set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Baleswar, Bhadrak, Balangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Nayagarh and Subarnapur districts of Odisha. The Union Minister also said that the Government of India is in the process of setting up PSA oxygen generation plants at Angul, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Sundargarh through PM Cares Fund to boost the availability of medical oxygen in Odisha.

"To further boost emergency care for #Covid19 patients in Odisha, PSUs of @PetroleumMin are establishing captive PSA oxygen generation plants at 7 districts--Bargarh, Khordha, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur and Rourkela," he added. He further thanked PM Modi and Dr Harsh Vardhan for their assurance of setting up PSA plants at Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada, while adding that he had sought their intervention for establishing oxygen generation plant in each district of Odisha.

"A captive medical oxygen generation plant in every district of Odisha will strengthen Odisha's fight against #Covid19 and also help the state prepare better for emerging health challenges. #IndiaFightsCorona #OdishaFightsCorona," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021