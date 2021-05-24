Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: JP Nadda to meet BJP MPs, state office-bearers today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting via video conferencing on Monday with party Members of Parliament and state office-bearers of the States likely to be affected due to cyclone Yaas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 09:37 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (File PIC). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting via video conferencing on Monday with party Members of Parliament and state office-bearers of the States likely to be affected due to cyclone Yaas. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm today.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the States and Central Ministries/Agencies which will be dealing with the disaster arising out of the predicted cyclone 'Yaas.' The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone namely Yaas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

