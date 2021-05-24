Cyclone Yaas: JP Nadda to meet BJP MPs, state office-bearers today
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting via video conferencing on Monday with party Members of Parliament and state office-bearers of the States likely to be affected due to cyclone Yaas.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting via video conferencing on Monday with party Members of Parliament and state office-bearers of the States likely to be affected due to cyclone Yaas. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm today.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the States and Central Ministries/Agencies which will be dealing with the disaster arising out of the predicted cyclone 'Yaas.' The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone namely Yaas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maldives' sports min alleges "breach of COVID protocols" by Bengaluru FC; AFC Cup match in doubt
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to waive GST, customs duty, taxes on oxygen concentrators, cylinders, COVID-related drugs.
CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to help strengthen health infrastructure in Bengal to fight COVID-19.
Maldives asks Bengaluru FC to leave ahead of AFC Cup match; BFC admits "inexcusable behaviour"
AFC Cup: Maldives minister alleges 'breach of Covid protocols' by Bengaluru FC, club owner apologises