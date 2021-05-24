Left Menu

Case registered, search underway for accused in UP's Moradabad 'mob lynching' incident

A case has been registered against at least five people in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after a video of the alleged 'mob lynching' of a meat-seller went viral on social media platforms, the police said on Monday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:04 IST
Case registered, search underway for accused in UP's Moradabad 'mob lynching' incident
SSP Moradabad Prabhakar Chaudhary (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against at least five people in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after a video of the alleged 'mob lynching' of a meat-seller went viral on social media platforms, the police said on Monday. "A video went viral on Monday, where a meat-seller was seen being thrashed by the people. The police immediately took cognizance of the matter and a case has been registered under various sections," SSP Moradabad Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

"There are five to six accused in the cases. The case has been registered at Katghar police station," Chaudhary said. "The search of the accused in the case is underway and they will be arrested soon," he added.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021