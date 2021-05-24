Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: 99 NDRF teams committed across 4 states, Andaman and Nicobar

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has committed 99 teams across Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the view of Cyclone Yaas, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said on Monday.

24-05-2021
NDRF Director General SN Pradhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has committed 99 teams across Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the view of Cyclone Yaas, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said on Monday. "#CycloneYaas Update24/5/21 @NDRFHQ commits 99 tms Across 5States/UT 52 tms(22+30 more)-Odisha 35 tms(25+10more)WBengal Rest across AP/TN/A&N," Pradhan tweeted.

As many as 18 teams NDRF teams have been deployed in Odisha alone. Seven teams have been deployed in Balasore, 4 in Bhadrak, 3 in Kendrapada, 2 in Jajpur, one each in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj. Four teams have also been kept as reserve, as per the NDRF. According to the Odisha government, 66 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 177 fire services teams are being deployed in areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

The Armed Forces too, have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact of the anticipated disaster by airlifting 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel across the country, with 26 helicopters in standby for immediate deployment. Eight flood relief columns and three Engineer Task Forces of the Army are ready for immediate deployment on requisition by the civil administration and the Armed Forces are in constant touch with the civil administration of the affected states.

Umashankar Das, senior scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar said Cyclonic Yaas is likely to cross the coast between Paradeep and Sagar island on May 26. "Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to cross the coast b/w Paradeep and Sagar island on 26 May. Windspeed will be around 150-160kmph & gusting up to 180kmph in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak during landfall process," Das said.

IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said that the cyclone is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and will cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts on the evening of May 26. (ANI)

