Cyclone Yaas: Andhra government instructs officials to take necessary measures

With impending very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country, the Andhra Pradesh government has directed officials to take necessary measures.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:07 IST
With impending very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country, the Andhra Pradesh government has directed officials to take necessary measures. "The Government of Andhra Pradesh has instructed the collectors of all districts to take necessary measures to face any situation due to cyclone Yaas, particularly to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other health risks. State revenue principal secretary Usha Rani has written a letter to collectors of all districts in this regard", an official release said.

While referring to the instructions by the Central government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in cyclone dedicated camps or shelter homes, Usha Rani instructed district collectors to take measures, particularly to contain Covid-19 and other health risks that may arise in the camps or cyclone shelters. The Principal Secretary wrote to the district collectors that they are requested to take immediate necessary measures as per the instructions of the Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The district collectors are also requested to follow the IMD release on cyclogenesis in the North Andaman sea based on the forecast on the morning of May 24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Monday with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of the impending cyclone.

The Armed Forces also have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact of the anticipated disaster by airlifting 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel across the country, with 26 helicopters in standby for immediate deployment. As per a statement from the Ministry of Defence, 70 tonnes of loads has also been airlifted from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 Transport Aircraft as of May 23.

According to the India Meteorological Department said the Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26. (ANI)

