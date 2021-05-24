Left Menu

Uttarakhand extends COVID curfew till June 1

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the state government on Monday announced an extension to the existing COVID curfew till June 1 to prevent further cases.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:38 IST
Uttarakhand extends COVID curfew till June 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the state government on Monday announced an extension to the existing COVID curfew till June 1 to prevent further cases. The decision was taken after the instructions of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Uttarakhand government's spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Subodh Uniyal said that it has been decided to open the market from 8 am to 11 am instead of 7 to 10 am. "According to the demand of the traders, after consultation with the Chief Minister, it has been decided to open the market from 8 am to 11 am instead of 7 to 10 am. In which shops of essential services like milk, meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables can be opened," he added.

Uniyal also informed that the general public will be free to travel on May 28 from 8 AM to 12 noon for the purchase of essential commodities from the ration and grocery stores. The total active cases in the state as of Sunday were recorded to be 54,735, while the cumulative deaths were 5,805. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021