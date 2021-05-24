PGCIL commissions transformer to ensure power supply to oxygen plant in Nagaland

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has commissioned a transformer at Referral Hospital Sub-Station, Nagaland for reliable power supply to oxygen plants and nearby areas. ''The PGCIL is working proactively 24x7 to ensure a reliable supply of power during the pandemic through its transmission network. To reduce the instances of power interruptions, and ensure efficient power supply to Nagaland's only Oxygen Plant, the Government of Nagaland and its Department of Power Nagaland (DoPN) urged PGCIL to commission a 10 Mega Volt Amperes (MVA) Transformer at Referral Hospital Sub-station, at Dimapur,'' a power ministry statement said.

Responding to the call of the hour, the PGCIL team swung into action and within two days, successfully commissioned a power transformer at 19:30 hrs on May 22, 2021, which would lead to the reliable power supply to the oxygen plant as well as nearby areas, it stated. The new power transformer commissioned by PowerGrid at 33/11 kV Referral Hospital Nagaland will add to the power system reliability of BMA's Liquid Plant situated at Naga United village, which was earlier fed by 5 MVA transformer.

By commissioning the transformer, quality power is now available to the oxygen plant round-the-clock through 11 kV outgoing Rongmei feeder of Sub-station. This work was completed by the PGCIL engineers during the strict lockdown following COVID-19 protocols as part of the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP). The NERPSIP is a central sector plan scheme of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, envisioned to drive the economic development of the North-Eastern region of the country. The scheme is being implemented through PGCIL, in association with six beneficiary North Eastern states namely, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. The main objective of the project is the Government of India's commitment to the total economic development of the North Eastern Region and to strengthen the Intra-State Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure in the North East region.

Implementation of this scheme will create a reliable power grid and improve NER (northeastern) States' connectivity to the upcoming load centers, and thus extend the benefits of the grid-connected power to all categories of consumers in the North-Eastern region.

