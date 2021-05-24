Left Menu

Iran has told IAEA it is extending monitoring deal for a month - website

The data of the next month will remain only with Iran according to the agreement," Gharibabadi was quoted as saying. Iran said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the IAEA had expired and that IAEA access to images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites would cease.

24-05-2021
Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it has decided to extend a monitoring deal with the agency for a month, Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday, according to the Etemad website.

"The Director-General of the IAEA today has been informed about Iran's decision ... The data from the last three months are still in the possession of Iran and will not be handed over to the IAEA. The data of the next month will remain only with Iran according to the agreement," Gharibabadi was quoted as saying.

Iran said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the IAEA had expired and that IAEA access to images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites would cease.

