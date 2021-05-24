Justice Prashant K Mishra appointed as Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court

The President of India, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior-most Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 01st June 2021 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Parappillil Ramakrishnan Nair Ramachandra Menon, Chief Justice, Chhattisgarh High Court. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today.

Shri Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, B.Sc., L.L.B., enrolled as an Advocate on September 4, 1987, and practised in the District Court, Madhya Pradesh High Court and Chhattisgarh High Court in Civil, Constitutional, Revenue and criminal matters. His field of specialization was Constitutional and Civil matters. He served as Additional Advocate General and Advocate General for the State of Chhattisgarh. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on December 10, 2009, and as a Permanent Judge on November 28, 2014.

(With Inputs from PIB)