Iran and IAEA extend monitoring deal by a month, Grossi says

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, the agency's chief said on Monday, avoiding a collapse that could have plunged wider talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told a news conference the agreement would now run until June 24.

The three-month agreement was struck in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the IAEA, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue. Iran holds a presidential election on June 18.

