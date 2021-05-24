1st Phase of Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA21 version 3.0 launched

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur launched the first phase of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) MCA21 Version 3.0 (V3.0) comprising of a revamped website, new email services for MCA Officers and two new modules, namely, e. Book and e. Consultation during a virtual event here today. Shri Rajesh Verma, Secretary, MCA, and other senior officials also attended the virtual launch event.

During the event, Shri Thakur said that for realising Prime Minister's dream of India becoming an economic powerhouse, it is imperative that not only do we have to accelerate the rate of economic activity but also have to ensure that our partners in that process – all the business and corporate entities look upon the Government of India as a friendly and enabling partner.

Shri Thakur said that while the revamped website will refresh the user experience with an enhanced look & feel, the e-book will provide easy access to the updated legislation along with a tracking mechanism for historical changes in the law.

The e-consultation module will facilitate:

virtual public consultation of proposed amendments and new legislation to be introduced by MCA from time to time.

leverage Artificial intelligence for compiling, grouping and categorizing comments/inputs received from stakeholders and create analytical reports for quick policy decision making.

new email service for officers of MCA will provide them with advanced features and capabilities for organised and managed communication with internal as well as external stakeholders.

In his remarks, Shri Verma said that MCA21 V3.0 will reduce the requirements of attachments, make the forms web-based and strengthen the pre-fill mechanism. Shri Verma said that data analytics-driven MCA21 V3.0 will give new meaning to a corporate compliance culture and will further enhance the trust and confidence in the Corporate regulatory and governance system.

(With Inputs from PIB)