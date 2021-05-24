Left Menu

AIBEA pitches for merger of weak regional rural banks with sponsor banks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:25 IST
AIBEA pitches for merger of weak regional rural banks with sponsor banks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Bank union AIBEA on Monday said the government should consider the merger of weak Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) with their sponsor banks as part of a restructuring exercise.

In a letter written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said it is learnt that the government is considering further reforms in RRBs to make them more viable.

''We suggest that merging these RRBs with the sponsor banks would be a better proposition since this will add to the rural network of the sponsor banks and at the same time eliminate the weaknesses which the RRBs are presently suffering from,'' it said.

Monitoring would be much more effective since they would become part of the bank and come under the direct control of the management of the sponsor banks, AIBEA general secretary C H Vekatachalam said.

These banks were formed under the RRB Act, 1976 to provide credit and other facilities to small farmers, agricultural labourers, and artisans in rural areas.

As per the Act, the shareholding among the Centre, concerned state governments and the sponsor or promoter banks are in the ratio of 50:15:35, respectively. After the central government, the sponsored bank is the largest shareholder with a 35 per cent stake.

To begin with, there were 196 RRBs, which over a period of time have been consolidated into 43. Even though the objectives of the RRBs have been laudable, the very nature of the business being carried on by the RRBs make them fragile and vulnerable, Vekatachalam said. In this background, he said, there have been many efforts to restructure the RRBs to make them strong and vibrant but the results have not been that encouraging because of the intrinsic reasons and they are bound to be so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021