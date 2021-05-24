Punjab farmers march towards Delhi borders

Punjab farmers in large numbers are marching towards Delhi borders, said state BKU leaders in the wake of a call given to observe May 26 as a ''black day'' to mark six months of the agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

Farmers are protesting at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since late November, demanding the repeal of the laws, which the Union government claimed is for their benefit.

No talks have been held over the issue between the Centre and the agitating farmers since January 22.

Farmer bodies have appealed to all sections, including labourers, employees and traders to raise black flags at their homes, shops and industrial units against the Centre's laws.

''A large number of farmers are heading towards Delhi borders,'' Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) senior leader Shingara Singh said on Monday. The farmers heading to Delhi borders are from several Punjab districts such as Sangrur, Patiala, Mansa, Bathinda, Moga, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Fazilka districts, said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, a leader of the BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda) Besides elderly, youth and women, along with essentials in vehicles, are going to the Tikri and Singhu borders, said, farmers. "Every Sunday, farmers from all districts in the state will go towards Delhi borders. After a week, a new group will replace them," said BKU leader Shingara Singh, adding that there is anger against the Union government for not acceding to their demands.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said he will hoist a black flag at his house in support of the farmers' protest and urged people to do the same.

"Will hoist the black flag in support of #FarmersProtest at both my houses (Amritsar & Patiala) 9:30 AM tomorrow... Request everyone to do the same, until we have either repealed the #BlackLaws or provide an alternative method of assured MSP & procurement through State Government," said Sidhu in a tweet. Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, on Friday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for the resumption of talks. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government had failed to break the deadlock over the legislations.

