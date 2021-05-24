Left Menu

Poland does not expect Turow mine to close, will negotiate -PM

"The Polish government does not take this into account," Morawiecki said referring to the potential closure of the mine, which supplies lignite to a nearby power plant. Morawiecki added that the EU court's ruling is "dangerous" from an energy security point of view, as the Turow power plant generates up to 7% of Poland's electricity.

Poland does not expect Turow mine to close, will negotiate -PM
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that he did not expect the lignite mine in Turow to close, adding Warsaw wants to negotiate with the Czech Republic and the EU's top court on the matter. The Court of Justice of the European Union said last week that Poland must immediately stop mining lignite coal at the Turow mine operated by state-run PGE, handing a win to the Czech government which had sought an order to stop mining there.

"We will start negotiations with the Czech side, but we will also present new arguments to the court," Morawiecki told a media conference. "The Polish government does not take this into account," Morawiecki said referring to the potential closure of the mine, which supplies lignite to a nearby power plant.

Morawiecki added that the EU court's ruling is "dangerous" from an energy security point of view, as the Turow power plant generates up to 7% of Poland's electricity.

