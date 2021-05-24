Left Menu

The tenth Oxygen Express, carrying a total of 120 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in six cryogenic containers, reached Bengaluru from Jharkhand on Monday,

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:19 IST
Tenth Oxygen Express carrying 120 MT LMO reaches Bengaluru
The tenth Oxygen Express train reaches Bengaluru. . Image Credit: ANI
The tenth Oxygen Express, carrying a total of 120 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in six cryogenic containers, reached Bengaluru from Jharkhand on Monday, As per a statement from the Railways, the train started from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Sunday morning and reached ICD Whitefield in Karnataka's Bengaluru around 3 pm today.

So far, Karnataka has received 1182.14 Tonnes of LMO by Railways. Railways has so far run 247 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 16,000 MT of LMO in 977 tankers all over the country to assist state governments in their fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

