Delhi LG orders real time assessment of drugs used to treat black fungus

Amid rising cases of black fungus across the country, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Bijal has asked for real time assessment and review of the requirement of drugs used to treat the post-COVID complication, in the hospitals across the national capital and has directed for their immediate procurement, sources informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:08 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising cases of black fungus across the country, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Bijal has asked for real time assessment and review of the requirement of drugs used to treat the post-COVID complication, in the hospitals across the national capital and has directed for their immediate procurement, sources informed on Monday. According to the sources, the LG has directed that any additional and prospective logistical requirements in hospitals with regards to the treatment of Mucormycosis, which is commonly known as black fungus, should also be addressed at the earliest.

He has advised that a robust and effective system should be put in place across hospitals- government and private, for proper screening ,diagnosis, reporting and treatment of the disease including availability of essential drugs and health care facilities in accordance with the protocol and guidelines in place on the subject as issued by MoHFW,GOI/ICMR. Simultaneously in larger public interest steps may also be taken to disseminate information about the infection and its prevention and cure amongst the general public to avoid any situation of panic, the LG has directed.

He has also sought an action taken report in this regard, sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

