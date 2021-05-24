Left Menu

Lithuania president says all measures "highly needed" against Belarus

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda outlined on Monday measures he said were "highly needed" against Belarus, including closing of EU airspace to Belarus airlines, declaring Belarus airspace unsafe for civilian planes and an expansion of existing sanctions.

"We need clear actions in order to change the pattern of behaviour of this very dangerous regime," Nauseda said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

"All these measures are highly needed," he continued, adding he would also raise the issue of Belarus's Astravets nuclear power plant as a "possible geopolitical weapon" against the European Union.

