Indore to set up COVID-19 Care Centre for children

A separate COVID-19 Care Centre will be made for children in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, informed Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shankar Lalwani on Monday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:51 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shankar Lalwani and State Minister Tulsi Silawat. Image Credit: ANI
A separate COVID-19 Care Centre will be made for children in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, informed Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shankar Lalwani on Monday. Addressing media about COVID-19 arrangements in Madhya Pradesh along with State Minister Tulsi Silawat, Lalwani said: "In view of the possibility of the third wave of COVID having a greater impact on children, a separate Covid Care Centre is being built for them, where a member of their family will also be able to stay along with them during the course of treatment."

The COVID-19 Centre will have 100 beds, he further said, adding that arrangements will be made for the entertainment of the children keeping in mind their mental health. The Union Health Ministry had earlier cautioned about the third wave of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 57,766 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 6,99,014 and fatalities have mounted to 7,558. (ANI)

