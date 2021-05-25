Saudi-led coalition destroys marine mine by Yemen's Houthis in Red Sea -state TV
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it discovered and destroyed a marine mine planted by Iran-aligned Houthis in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.
"The discovered marine mine is Iranian made of the 'Sadaf' type," state TV added, citing the coalition.
"Planting marine mines with Iranian support is a dangerous threat to the international maritime traffic and global trade," the coalition said.
