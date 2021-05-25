Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM tells people in coastal areas to shift to shelter homes, wear double masks

In view of the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the people living in the coastal regions to cooperate with the local administration and shift to cyclone shelters. Addressing the people of the state on Monday, the Chief Minister also asked them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and wear two masks.

"At a time when we are fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyclone Yaas is another challenge that we have to face. Last year in May, we had faced cyclone Amphan along with COVID-19 and with help of the people, it was well managed. This time, too, we will all work in tandem to combat the calamity and the pandemic," Patnaik said. He stated that cyclones are not a new phenomenon for Odisha, but he said there is a need for caution and negligence can be dangerous. Patnaik reassured the people that the state government is well prepared to deal with the situation, and said people's cooperation will strengthen the government's efforts.

"Our priority is to save every life, therefore I request you all to shift to a safe place and cyclone shelters and give full cooperation to the administration. Due to the COVID pandemic we need to be more careful, people need to use two face masks and to follow other COVID appropriate behavior," the Chief Minister added. The Odisha government on Monday assigned the high-risk districts to Senior Officers to supervise relief, rehabilitation, and restoration work in the wake of the severe cyclone landfall.

Listing the IAS officers, a statement issued by the Additional Secretary, Indramani Tripathy, read, "The following 1AS officers are assigned the districts noted against each for supervision of relief, rehabilitation and restoration works arising out of very severe Cyclonic storm 'Yaas'. The officers concerned were requested to proceed to the respective districts immediately. More than 800 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel are in a high state of readiness for the cyclone Yaas.

According to the India Meteorological Department the Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26. (ANI)

