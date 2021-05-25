Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 1 dead, 8 missing after boat capsizes in Sileru river

A child drowned and at least eight people went missing after a boat capsized in Sileru River in Vishapatnam's Chitrakonda Police station limits along the Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border in the early hours of Tuesday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-05-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 09:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 1 dead, 8 missing after boat capsizes in Sileru river
Rescue operations are underway after a boat capsizes in Sileru river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A child drowned and at least eight people went missing after a boat capsized in Sileru River in Vishapatnam's Chitrakonda Police station limits along the Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border in the early hours of Tuesday. According to BV Krishna Rao, Superintendent of Police (SP), Visakhapatnam, 11 migrant workers from Hyderabad had on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday embarked for Odisha in a boat.

"Eight migrant workers are missing and one body of a child recovered after a boat capsized. Three people managed to swin to the shore safely. The incident happened in the early morning on Tuesday. The people were headed to their native village in Odisha from Hyderabad after the Telangana government imposed a strict lockdown in the state," said the SP. Rao added that search and rescue operations are underway and rescue teams from both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are searching for the missing people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - exec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021