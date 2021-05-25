New Committee members to improve emergency management system

The appointment of a new Ministerial Advisory Committee, established by the Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, recognises the vital role iwi have in responding to disasters and will help shape changes to New Zealand's emergency management system, the Acting Minister Kris Faafoi says.

"Māori are disproportionally impacted by natural disasters and emergencies. However, we also recognise that iwi bring a great deal of capabilities in relation to emergency management and their contributions have been essential – before, during and after emergencies.

"As part of the Government's response to a Ministerial review into New Zealand's emergency management system commissioned after the 2016 Kaikōura-Hurunui earthquake and tsunami and the 2017 Port Hills fire, we have committed to providing greater recognition, understanding and integration of iwi/Māori perspectives and tikanga in emergency management.

"The members of the Committee bring with them significant Māori emergency management expertise. They will help ensure that Māori perspectives are incorporated at all levels of our emergency management system and that the role marae, iwi and Māori organisations play is supported.

"The Advisory Committee Kiri has established will also play a role in strengthening the national leadership of the emergency management system."

The Committee will be chaired by Robyn Wallace who brings substantial experience in emergency management and governance.

The members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee are:

Robyn Wallace (Chair) (Ngāi Tahu – Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Ngāti Kurī, Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki). Mrs Wallace is the former Ngāi Tahu Emergency Director and has the substantial practical experience and extensive relationships across the emergency management sector as well as a Chair in governance positions.

Chris Tooley (Ngāti Kahungunu). Dr Tooley is the current Chief Executive of Te Puna Mataatua, a health and social services provider and has comprehensive experience in the provision of advice both to Ministers and iwi chairs. In addition, Dr Tooley was a member of the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Māori Reference Group.

Kelly Stratford (Ngā Puhi, Ngāi Te Rangi). Mrs Stratford has local government experience as a councillor on the Far North District Council, representing the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward. She also brings community experience and has a background in business, strategic planning and governance.

Shane Graham (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Koroki-Kahukura). Mr Graham has extensive leadership experience as the current Chief Executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rarua. He also brings experience within government and in leading in disasters through both the Tasman Fires and the COVID-19 response.

