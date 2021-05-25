Left Menu

UAE's NPCC wins $744 mln Abu Dhabi oilfield development contract

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:47 IST
UAE's NPCC wins $744 mln Abu Dhabi oilfield development contract
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi-headquartered National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has been awarded a $744 million local oilfield development contract, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, citing state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

The engineering, procurement and construction contract is for the for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block in Abu Dhabi, WAM said.

The contract awarded by Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company, a joint venture between ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). (Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)

Also Read: BRIEF-Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to invest $318 mln to sustain Bu Hasa oilfield output at 650,000 bpd

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021