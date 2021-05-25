Russia probes reports of oil spill in Black Sea
Russian authorities in the southern region of Krasnodar said on Tuesday they were investigating reports of an oil spill in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency reported. The prosecutor's office in the region, a popular tourist destination for Russians in summer, said it was looking into reports of an oil spill in Tuapse, a coastal town north of the resort city of Sochi.
Local authorities did not provide any detail on the size of the spill, its origin or say when it took place. Some residents in the area complained to local media outlets of an acrid chemical smell and posted video footage on social media showing small waves of dark sea water at the shore.
