Mayawati extends support to farmers' protest call on May 26

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday extended support to the countrywide protest call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on May 26 against agri laws and asked the Centre to adopt a sympathetic attitude towards farmers. The agitating farmers will observe a black day on May 26 to mark the completion of six months of their protest. In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo said, Farmers of the country are continuously agitating even in the extreme calamity of the corona to demand the withdrawal of the three new agriculture laws.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:04 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday extended support to the countrywide protest call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on May 26 against agri laws and asked the Centre to adopt a sympathetic attitude towards farmers.

The agitating farmers will observe a 'black day' on May 26 to mark the completion of six months of their protest.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo said, ''Farmers of the country are continuously agitating even in the extreme calamity of the corona to demand the withdrawal of the three new agriculture laws. BSP supports the nationwide protest day on May 26 to mark the completion of six months of the movement. The Centre also needs to adopt a sympathetic attitude." Accusing the Centre of adopting a confrontational attitude towards farmers, she said the deadlock has resulted in tension especially in the neighbouring states of Delhi.

The BSP appeals to the Centre to negotiate with the agitating farmers and find a solution to their problems. Several other political parties have also extended support to the farmers' protest call.

Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, on Friday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for the resumption of talks. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government had failed to break the deadlock over the legislations.

