Left Menu

Govt to set up National Mission on biomass use in power plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:08 IST
Govt to set up National Mission on biomass use in power plants
  • Country:
  • India

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has decide to set up a National Mission on use of biomass in coal- based thermal power plants in order to address the issue of air pollution due to farm stubble burning and to reduce carbon footprints.

This would further support the energy transition in the country and its target to move towards cleaner energy sources, Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The National Mission will have objectives including increasing the level of co-firing from present 5 per cent to higher levels to have a larger share of carbon neutral power generation from thermal power plants.

It would also take up research and development (R&D) activity in boiler design to handle the higher amount of silica, alkalis in the biomass pellets. The Mission would also facilitate overcoming the constraints in supply chain of bio mass pellets and agro-residue and its transport up to the power plants, the statement said.

It would also consider regulatory issues in biomass co-firing.

The modalities of operation and structure of the Nation Mission are under finalization.

It is being envisaged that the Mission would have a Steering Committee headed by Secretary (Power) comprising all stakeholders including representatives from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas , Ministry of New & Renewable Energy etc.

The Executive Committee would be headed by Member (Thermal), CEA (Central Electricity Authority).

NTPC will play a larger role in providing logistics and infrastructure support in the proposed National Mission, it added.

The Mission would have full time officers from CEA, NTPC, DVC and NLC or other participating organizations.

The minimum duration of the proposed National Mission would be 5 years. Total five sub-groups are also proposed to be formed under the Mission that would be entrusted with various tasks. The Mission would also contribute in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021