Capsized tugboat salvaged, one body found

The tugboat 'Alliance' which had capsized off the coast on May 15 was salvaged on Tuesday from near Padubidri beach in Udupi district, after a five-day effort by a technical team.

The body of one of the three missing crew members was found trapped inside the boat, sources said.

The efforts to salvage the tug vessel, which began on May 19, were hindered due to technical issues.

Two firms, Yojaka and Badriya, carried out the operations which came out successful on Tuesday.

Of the eight crew members who were onboard the vessel, two people died, while three swam to safety.

Three others were missing in the incident.

The tug belongs to Underwater Services Company and was assisting Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to facilitate its single point mooring (SPM) operations when crude cargo arrives in ships.

Efforts will continue to trace the other two missing crew members, the sources said.

