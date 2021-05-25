Left Menu

Capsized tugboat salvaged, one body found

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:23 IST
Capsized tugboat salvaged, one body found
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The tugboat 'Alliance' which had capsized off the coast on May 15 was salvaged on Tuesday from near Padubidri beach in Udupi district, after a five-day effort by a technical team.

The body of one of the three missing crew members was found trapped inside the boat, sources said.

The efforts to salvage the tug vessel, which began on May 19, were hindered due to technical issues.

Two firms, Yojaka and Badriya, carried out the operations which came out successful on Tuesday.

Of the eight crew members who were onboard the vessel, two people died, while three swam to safety.

Three others were missing in the incident.

The tug belongs to Underwater Services Company and was assisting Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to facilitate its single point mooring (SPM) operations when crude cargo arrives in ships.

Efforts will continue to trace the other two missing crew members, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021