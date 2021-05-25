Left Menu

25-05-2021
NHPC awards Rs 188 cr contract to Tata Power Solar Systems
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
State-run NHPC on Tuesday said it has placed an order worth Rs 188.19 crore with Tata Power Solar Systems to set up a 40 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Ganjam, in Odisha.

In a regulatory filing the company said, it has awarded an EPC (engineering procurement and construction) contract to Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd on May 24, 2021, for the development of a 40-MW solar power project in Odisha for Rs 188.19 crore.

The EPC contract includes the installation of the solar power plant on government land acquired by NHPC Ltd for the said purpose through the state agency Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

The contract also includes work of associated 220 KV transmission line for connectivity at 220 KV OPTCL Transmission System through Lilo Provision and comprehensive O&M (operation and maintenance) for 10 years.

The power generated from the project will be procured by Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) for the entire project life of 25 years.

The project has been sanctioned by MNRE (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy) under the Solar Park Scheme and is scheduled to be commissioned within a period of 12 months.

