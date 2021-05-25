Left Menu

Special rebate for milk card holders in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:00 IST
Special rebate for milk card holders in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Seeking to boost its customer patronage, state-run milk supplier Aavin is now providing an additional discount of Rs 3 per litre for blue packet and Rs 2.50 for orange and green ones, apart from that already announced by the Tamil Nadu government, Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar said on Tuesday.

Coimbatore has a total of about 15,000 cardholders and steps are being taken to increase the number and sales, Nazar told reporters after reviewing various Aavin centres in and around the city.

The department has also planned to give a discount of Rs 2 for those buying 1,000 litres in cans and Rs 2.50 for those buying about 1,000 litres for special occasions, he said.

The Coimbatore Milk Producers Cooperative Society is procuring 1.78 lakh litres of milk daily from 349 primary milk producers societies and selling 1.65 lakh litres in 250ml, 500 Ml and 1,000 ML packets through 707 agents, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021