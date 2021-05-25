Special rebate for milk card holders in TN
- Country:
- India
Seeking to boost its customer patronage, state-run milk supplier Aavin is now providing an additional discount of Rs 3 per litre for blue packet and Rs 2.50 for orange and green ones, apart from that already announced by the Tamil Nadu government, Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar said on Tuesday.
Coimbatore has a total of about 15,000 cardholders and steps are being taken to increase the number and sales, Nazar told reporters after reviewing various Aavin centres in and around the city.
The department has also planned to give a discount of Rs 2 for those buying 1,000 litres in cans and Rs 2.50 for those buying about 1,000 litres for special occasions, he said.
The Coimbatore Milk Producers Cooperative Society is procuring 1.78 lakh litres of milk daily from 349 primary milk producers societies and selling 1.65 lakh litres in 250ml, 500 Ml and 1,000 ML packets through 707 agents, he noted.
