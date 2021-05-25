Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU entered into by ICoAl and ICSI with foreign countries

The signed MoUs would help in the advancement of the goals on equity, public accountability and innovation among the beneficiaries countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:35 IST
Cabinet approves MoU entered into by ICoAl and ICSI with foreign countries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has granted ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) entered into by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICoAl) and Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with various Foreign Countries/Organisations.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICoAl) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) have signed MoUs with foreign organisations namely Institute of Public Accountants (IPA), Australia, Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, UK (CISI), Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), UK, Institute of Certified Management Accountants, Sri Lanka and Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), UK.

The various memoranda seek to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications and range of collaborative activities for the exchange of knowledge, experience sharing and technical cooperation by way of participation in annual conferences/training programmes/workshops, seminars and joint research projects etc., relevant to their jurisdiction.

Impact:

The signed MoUs would help in the advancement of the goals on equity, public accountability and innovation among the beneficiaries countries.

Background:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICoAl) was established by a Special Act of Parliament, namely, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 as a statutory professional body for the regulation of the profession of Cost Accountancy. The Institute is the only recognised statutory professional organisation and licensing body in India specialising exclusively in Cost Accountancy.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament of India, i.e. The Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act No. 56 of 1980), to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021