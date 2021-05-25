Left Menu

Cabinet approves opening of new Consulate General of India in Addu City

The opening of a Consulate General in Addu City will help augment India's diplomatic presence in the Maldives and make it commensurate with the existing and aspired level of engagement.

Cabinet approves opening of new Consulate General of India in Addu City
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the opening of a new Consulate General of India in Addu City, the Maldives in 2021.

India and Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity. Maldives occupies an important place in the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and the 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision of the Government of India.

The opening of a Consulate General in Addu City will help augment India's diplomatic presence in the Maldives and make it commensurate with the existing and aspired level of engagement.

The momentum and energy in the bilateral relationship have reached unprecedented levels under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Solih.

This is also a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or 'SabkaSaathSabka Vikas'. Augmentation of India's diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services. This would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

