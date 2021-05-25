Major fire at HPCL plant in AP

A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plant here on Tuesday afternoon, but no immediate casualties were reported.

According to sources, the fire erupted in the crude distillation unit in the HPCL old terminal.

Advertisement

An emergency siren was immediately sounded following which the employees and workers rushed out of the unit.

''There was a deafening sound like a blast and there was a ball of fire. The siren was sounded and we all came running out to safety,'' some workers said, coming out of the plant.

Fire tenders at the plant and also from outside were rushed into put out the blaze and the operation was continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)