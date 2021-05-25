Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 16:56 IST
Ensure supply of vegetables to people during lockdown, TN CM tells officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday directed officials to ensure a continued supply of vegetables and fruits to people through mobile outlets during the current week-long intense lockdown.

All steps were being taken to supply about 6,509 tonnes of veggies and fruits across the state on Tuesday through 13,096 vehicles, the government said.

On May 24, the first day of the week-long lockdown without relaxations, 1,400 tonnes of vegetables and fruits were distributed by deploying 1,670 vehicles here.

In total, 4,900 tonnes of supplies were made available to people in Tamil Nadu using 6,296 vehicles, an official release said.

Since vegetable and provision shops are closed, vehicles including mini cargo trucks and pushcarts visit neighborhoods to sell fruits and vegetables.

Chairing a meet of top officials at the Secretariat, Stalin advised them to ensure continued state-wide supplies to the people at a fair price, in coordination with related departments. Milk supply should also be ensured, he said.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and other senior officials participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

