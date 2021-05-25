CropIn, AGRA partner to provide agri advisory services in Africa
In these unprecedented times, VBAs have restricted movement, and are unable to train farmers in gatherings of more than 2-10 persons. There is, therefore, a critical need to improve on a digital extension to ensure that farmers continue to gain access to information, and the inputs they need to sustainably increase productivity and income, CropIns Chief Revenue Officer Jitesh Shah said.
- Country:
- India
AI-driven agri-tech firm CropIn on Tuesday said it has partnered with Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) to provide information and advisory services to African farmers through a digital platform to boost their productivity and income. AGRA works with the governments, private sector companies, and other organizations to bring knowledge and extension services to farmers through the use of self-employed village-based advisors (VBAs), CropIn said in a statement. In the new partnership, CropIn and AGRA will select and train 10,626 entrepreneurial VBAs to reach three million farmers in Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Tanzania, and Mozambique. "In these unprecedented times, VBAs have restricted movement, and are unable to train farmers in gatherings of more than 2-10 persons.
"There is, therefore, a critical need to improve on a digital extension to ensure that farmers continue to gain access to information, and the inputs they need to sustainably increase productivity and income,'' CropIn's Chief Revenue Officer Jitesh Shah said. Knowledge dissemination and advisory services to farmers via VBAs will be provided through the digital platform by the remotely-placed agronomists, he said.
''Advisories provided will be on sustainable farming practices, pest and disease outbreaks, weather forecast, and more. We expect to see significant growth in this sector once our solutions are implemented," he added.
Amid new challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic-related market volatility, locust attacks, and the growing effects of climate change, farmers in Africa need all the support available to build resilient and highly productive agricultural systems, AGRA's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Vanessa Adams said.
''We see this partnership with CropIn as one of many critical COVID responses to strengthen the VBAs and their farmer services support towards improved livelihoods. This is a learning initiative as well, where the data generated will be critical in informing plans for last-mile development," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand rises; EMFX near record high against weak dollar
Invest Africa and DLA Piper support ESG practice in African renewable projects
Merck Africa Research Summit 2021 conducted in partnership with AU and African Ministers
China warns of 'substantial damage' to ties if Bangladesh joins US-led Quad alliance; Dhaka calls it 'aggressive'
Merck Foundation Meet 26 African Ministers of Health, Gender, Education, Science and Technology and Information to Build Healthcare and Research Capacity in Africa