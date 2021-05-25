Left Menu

Indian cos among 17 entities interested in partnering DAE for radioisotopes reactor

The DAE aims to conclude the RFP process by March 2022. This session on April 15 saw participation from more than 30 officials representing 17 companies across four continents, including many Indian corporate houses, the statement said. The participants represented businesses across the nuclear medicine value chain such as nuclear medicine, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, medical devices, and nuclear reactor equipment suppliers from the USA, Canada, Argentina, Russia, France, the UK, and two to three Indian suppliers, it added. The DAE termed the discussions as positive which covered many aspects, including technical, financial, and partnership details.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:22 IST
Indian cos among 17 entities interested in partnering DAE for radioisotopes reactor
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@dae.connect )
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen companies, including those from India, have shown preliminary interest in partnering with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for setting up a research reactor for producing radioisotopes.

The reactor will be constructed by DAE's subsidiary Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). It is billed as the first research reactor that will be set up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode dedicated to the production of isotopes, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The DAE will be bearing the cost of constructing the reactor upfront and expects the partner to get a high return on capital invested.

In May 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India will set up the reactor for the production of medical isotopes, which will make treatment for cancer and other diseases affordable, and also provide help in the farm sector.

Preparatory work, including design and regulatory clearances, is moving at a good pace and a formal Request For Proposal (RFP) for selection of the private partner will be initiated in the December quarter, the DAE said.

The first of the informal pre-RFP meetings was held on April 15 to provide an overview of the project to potential partners.

The next informal interaction with the potential investors will be held in July, which will be followed by a formal dialogue in either September or October. The DAE aims to conclude the RFP process by March 2022.

''This session (on April 15) saw participation from more than 30 officials representing 17 companies across four continents, including many Indian corporate houses,'' the statement said.

The participants represented businesses across the nuclear medicine value chain such as nuclear medicine, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, medical devices, and nuclear reactor equipment suppliers from the USA, Canada, Argentina, Russia, France, the UK, and two to three Indian suppliers, it added.

The DAE termed the discussions as ''positive'' which covered many aspects, including technical, financial, and partnership details. Many entities have shown ''keen interest'', according to the statement.

Further, the DAE said the facility will be one of the largest single facilities for the production or processing of isotopes in the world in terms of volume and will also be the first of its kind PPP effort in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021