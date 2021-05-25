Left Menu

India exports jackfruit products to Germany from Bengaluru: Comm min

These farmers grow medicinal and aromatic herbs, coconut, jackfruit, mango puree products, spices and Coffee.The foundation facilitates the certification process as per National Programme for Organic Production NPOP, European Union, National Organic Programme the United States standards to their small farmers groups.

India exports jackfruit products to Germany from Bengaluru: Comm min
India has exported a consignment of 10.20 tonne of value-added jackfruit products to Germany from Bengaluru, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The products were processed in the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) assisted packhouse owned by Phalada Agro Research Foundations (PARF), Bengaluru.

''To boost exports of organic products, a consignment of 10.20 MT of value-added products of organically certified gluten-free jackfruit powder and retort packed jackfruit cubes were exported to Germany from Bengaluru today via sea route,'' the ministry said in a statement. PARF represents a group of 1500 farmers with a wide coverage of around 12,000 acres. These farmers grow medicinal and aromatic herbs, coconut, jackfruit, mango puree products, spices and Coffee.

The foundation facilitates the certification process as per National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), European Union, National Organic Programme (the United States) standards to their small farmer's groups. The processing unit of PARF has been certified by APEDA under its accredited Organic Certification.

Recently, a shipment of 1.2 tonne of fresh jackfruit was exported from Tripura to London. Under the NPOP, organic products are grown under a system of agriculture without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides with an environmentally and socially responsible approach. In 2020-21, India produced around 3.49 million tonne of certified organic products which includes all varieties of food products such as oilseeds, sugarcane, cereals, millets, cotton, pulses, aromatic and medicinal plants, tea, coffee, fruits, spices, dry fruits, and vegetables.

Madhya Pradesh has covered the largest area under organic certification followed by Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh, the ministry said.

