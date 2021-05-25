Left Menu

AAP extends support to farmers' May 26 'black day' call

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:48 IST
Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Tuesday said it fully supports the decision of farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, to observe 'black day' on May 26.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, urged the Centre to repeal the three new farm legislations.

Cheema accused the BJP-led government of forcibly enforcing the laws on the farming community.

''The central government should not insist on imposing such black laws in the country,'' he said in a statement here.

Farmer bodies have given a call of observing May 26 as 'black day' to mark six months of their agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, on Friday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for the resumption of talks.

Several rounds of talks between farmer leaders and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the legislations.

