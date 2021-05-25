U.S. to issue first cyber regulations for pipelines after hack -Washington Posst
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. government is preparing to issue its first cybersecurity regulations for pipelines after the Colonial Pipeline hack that disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
The Transportation Security Administration, a unit of the Department of Homeland Security, would require pipeline companies to report cyber incidents to federal authorities, senior DHS officials told the newspaper. It planned to issue a security directive this week.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AP's Sally Buzbee named exec editor of The Washington Post
CBS renews 'B Positive,' 'United States of Al'
EAM Jaishankar to begin five-day visit to United States from Monday
German exports to United States and China jump, underpinning recovery
Rains drench migrants crossing Rio Grande river into United States