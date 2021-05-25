Left Menu

Darjeeling BJP MLA joins cremation of two COVID-19 victims, alleges volunteers were threatened

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba Tamang on Monday joined the cremation of bodies of two persons who had succumbed to COVID-19.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:54 IST
Darjeeling BJP MLA joins cremation of two COVID-19 victims, alleges volunteers were threatened
Neeraj Zimba Tamang, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA does cremation work. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba Tamang on Monday joined the cremation of bodies of two persons who had succumbed to COVID-19. Zimba alleged that some unknown miscreants "threatened the volunteers" who were engaged in the cremation of dead bodies of COVID-19 victims in Darjeeling's Muktidham Crematorium.

He said that the incident "dented the morale of the volunteers" and he took the initiative to motivate the volunteers by helping them during the cremation of the dead bodies. "Miscreants disturbing volunteers performing such task is very bad. We came to see the condition here and request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take proper care of these volunteers" he said.

Zimba wore PPE kit as he helped perform the last rites of COVID-19 victims. Darjeeling district reported 375 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and unofficial sources said that 11 persons have died.

According to Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 1,30,525 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021