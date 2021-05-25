Left Menu

U.S. to issue first cyber regulations for pipelines after hack -Washington Post

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government is preparing to issue its first cybersecurity regulations for pipelines after the Colonial Pipeline hack that disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Transportation Security Administration, a unit of the Department of Homeland Security, would require pipeline companies to report cyber incidents to federal authorities, senior DHS officials told the newspaper. It planned to issue a security directive this week.

